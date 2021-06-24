Cancel
Grafton, WV

Living and dying

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past month, I’ve attended three funerals. The first was the husband of my best friend from childhood. The second was the father of longtime friends. I chose miss the funeral of a wonderful woman whom I loved dearly, as it coincided with the homegoing service of a fine gentleman whose son and mine are like brothers, and whose family we’ve known for many years. As I was leaving his burial service at the National Cemetery at Grafton, someone pulled me aside to let me know that another dear-to-my-heart friend from my church had passed. This man impacted my life in ways too numerous to count, but I will not be present at his departure service because I will be present in the lives of my family in Indiana. Life is about choices. Life must go on. Life is for the living. These things are true, but as I grieve the loss of these lives well lived, my own life is passing in review before me. I find myself wondering if my earthly life reflects many (or any) of the same qualities of love, sacrifice, service to others, and service to country exemplified in their life stories.

