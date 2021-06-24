Living and dying

In the past month, I’ve attended three funerals. The first was the husband of my best friend from childhood. The second was the father of longtime friends. I chose miss the funeral of a wonderful woman whom I loved dearly, as it coincided with the homegoing service of a fine gentleman whose son and mine are like brothers, and whose family we’ve known for many years. As I was leaving his burial service at the National Cemetery at Grafton, someone pulled me aside to let me know that another dear-to-my-heart friend from my church had passed. This man impacted my life in ways too numerous to count, but I will not be present at his departure service because I will be present in the lives of my family in Indiana. Life is about choices. Life must go on. Life is for the living. These things are true, but as I grieve the loss of these lives well lived, my own life is passing in review before me. I find myself wondering if my earthly life reflects many (or any) of the same qualities of love, sacrifice, service to others, and service to country exemplified in their life stories.