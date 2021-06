Climate change may be loading the dice for a difficult summer, according to researchers at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Temperatures associated with the heat wave gripping the Pacific Northwestern U.S. have reached unprecedented highs. Triple-digit readings broiled parts of Oregon and Washington over the weekend, a region where the average June temperatures are typically in the 70 degree range. In Portland, Oregon, one county health official put it this way: “This is life-threatening heat, and people need to find someplace cool to spend time during the coming days.”