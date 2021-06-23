Cancel
Polis Signs Two Bills Designed to Unburden Colorado Cannabis Industry

By James O'Rourke
coloradotimesrecorder.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jared Polis (D-CO) signed two bills today that will make it easier for facilities cultivating cannabis to do business. The first bill contains a provision allowing marijuana cultivators to implement a contingency plan in case of adverse weather conditions, in order to minimize damage to crops. Starting January 1, 2022, facilities will be able to file these contingency plans with their local licensing authorities for approval.

