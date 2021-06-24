Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

411 Welterweight MMA Rankings: Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, More

By Jonathan Solomon
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– vs. Jorge Masvidal – Win via KO (punch) – UFC 261 – April 24, 2021. – vs. Gilbert Burns – Win via TKO (strikes) – UFC 258 – February 13, 2021. – vs. Jorge Masvidal – Win via decision (unanimous) – UFC 251 – July 11, 2020. – vs....

411mania.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Condit
Person
Jorge Masvidal
Person
Andrey Koreshkov
Person
Ray Cooper Iii
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Douglas Lima
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Neil Magny
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Logan Storley
Person
Michael Chiesa
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Randy Brown
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Colby Covington
Person
Gleison Tibau
Person
Robbie Lawler
Person
Demian Maia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellator Mma#Boxing#Combat#Next#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Sports
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
Related
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards says he will wait for title shot against winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: “I’m not fighting no one else”

Leon Edwards says he will wait for the title shot against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: “I’m not fighting no one else.”. Edwards is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and overall he is unbeaten over his last 10 fights, with nine wins and one No Contest during that stretch. Edwards believes that he has done enough to fight Usman for the UFC welterweight title, but UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that Covington will be getting the next crack at the belt. That means that Edwards either will have to wait for the winner of the Usman vs. Covington fight or take another fight in the meantime.
UFCBleacher Report

Colby Covington Calls out Kamaru Usman, Says He's Ducking UFC Title Rematch

Colby Covington was his usual combative self when calling out UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for a rematch. Covington said on MMA Fighting's What the Heck? podcast that Usman has "been running" since beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in April (via Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting). "So as soon...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Reveals Who Uses Steroids In UFC

UFC star Colby Covington during a recent interview on Submission Radio made a shocking claim. He claimed that his long time rival, Marty Usman uses steroids. Kamaru Usman had made his first successful Welterweight title defense against Covington at UFC 245 back in December 2019. UFC President Dana White has...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Gilbert Burns says Leon Edwards “wasn’t hungry” enough against Nate Diaz to earn title shot

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns says that Leon Edwards “wasn’t hungry” enough against Nate Diaz to earn a title shot at 170lbs. Edwards won a unanimous decision over Diaz at UFC 263 earlier this month, but he was rocked badly in the fifth round of the fight and was nearly finished. Still, he got the win and now Edwards is on a 10-fight unbeaten streak. With that kind of a winning streak, there’s no surprise that Edwards is out there stumping for a title shot. But UFC president Dana White has already said that Colby Covington is next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who defeated Burns earlier this year at UFC 258 by knockout.
UFCchatsports.com

What the Heck, Episode 63: Colby Covington, Lauren Murphy, Terrance McKinney and Eryk Anders

Lauren Murphy, Colby Covington, Terrance McKinney, Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Kamaru Usman, Eryk Anders, Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, Ultimate Fighting Championship. On this week’s episode of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck speaks with UFC welterweight Colby Covington (7:24) to give an update on the negotiations for the rematch with Kamaru Usman, discusses when and where the fight could happen, Leon Edwards’ win at UFC 263 against Nate Diaz and why he believes he won’t get a title shot anytime soon, Stephen Thompson wanting to get back to a championship opportunity, Tyron Woodley boxing Jake Paul, and teammate Miguel Baeza’s ceiling.
UFCfightsports.tv

UFC champ Kamaru Usman to fight Colby Covington again

UFC President Dana White has affirmed that Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his strap against a familiar foe , Colby Covington. White revealed during the press conference after UFC 263 that Covington will get another title shot for the welterweight belt. After Leon Edwards beat Nate Diaz at UFC...
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Reveals Advice Nate Diaz Gave Him After UFC 263 Win

Things got heated during their fight, but Nate Diaz provided some valuable advice for Leon Edwards soon after. Edwards enjoyed a unanimous decision win over Diaz in their five-round welterweight contest at UFC 263 this past weekend. That was despite Diaz wobbling Edwards in the final minute of the fight but failing to capitalize.
UFCmmanytt.com

NATE DIAZ ADVICE TO LEON EDWARDS WILL MAKE YOU LOVE HIM EVEN MORE!

Leon Edwards defeated Nate Diaz by unanimous decision this weekend but is still considered one of UFC 263 biggest losers. Because despite the fact that “Rocky” Edwards is now undefeated in ten fights, Diaz is instead raised to the skies for the entertaining five-rounder. Edwards will also not get a title shot and is now in a strange position in his career. What may help him, however, is the advice he received from Nate Diaz in the cage.
UFCmmanews.com

Covington Claims Edwards Isn’t Close To Title Shot After Win Over “Journeyman”

UFC welterweight Colby Covington says Leon Edwards isn’t close to a title opportunity after his win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Edwards recorded a unanimous decision victory over Diaz in a five-round fight at last weekend’s pay-per-view. Despite nearly being finished in the final minute, “Rocky” dominated the Stockton...
UFCPosted by
FanSided

UFC 263: Leon Edwards embraces the role of the ‘bad guy’

Leon Edwards didn’t mind the boos as his hand was raised in the victory against Nate Diaz at UFC 263. Leon Edwards is still unbeaten since a loss to current UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman in 2015. And while he hasn’t tasted defeat in the Octagon in over five years and has continued to work his way up the ranks, he hasn’t seemed to earn as many points in the fans’ minds.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping stumps for Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards: “That has to be the fight”

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is stumping for a welterweight bout next between rivals Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. Edwards defeated Nate Diaz via unanimous decision at UFC 263, while Masvidal is coming off of back-to-back losses to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. With Colby Covington next in line to fight Usman for the belt, Edwards will likely have to fight someone else in the meantime, and UFC president Dana White suggested that it could be Masvidal. The two have beef stemming from the “three-piece and a soda” incident at UFC London.
UFCMMA Fighting

The A-Side Live Chat: UFC 263 Recap, Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz, Claressa Shields, more

For this episode, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and E. Casey Leydon react to some of the biggest stories in MMA. Some POSSIBLE topics include: Fallout from UFC 263; Israel Adesanya’s decision over Marvin Vettori: Brandon Moreno’s submission win over Deiveson Figueiredo; Leon Edwards’ bloody win over Nate Diaz; as well as Claressa Shields successful MMA debut at PFL 4 and Yaroslav Amosov’s Bellator title win over Douglas Lima at Bellator 260.
UFCava360.com

Leon Edwards on His Fight With Nate Diaz and What's Next

John Gooden caught up with Leon Edwards after his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 to get his take on the fight and what he is hoping for next. Subscribe to get all the latest UFC content: http://bit.ly/2uJRzRR. Experience UFC live with UFC FIGHT PASS, the digital...
UFCthemaclife.com

‘Leon went out there and beat him but they’re all talking about Nate Diaz’: Michael Bisping says Leon Edwards missed an opportunity against Diaz

Michael Bisping knows all too well the difficulties in securing a UFC world title shot. Up until Charles Oliveira’s capture of the vacant title earlier this year, Bisping was the fighter who had the most fights on his UFC record before earning an opportunity at the title — something he grab with both hands (and a couple of left hooks) when he defeated Luke Rockhold in their short-notice world title fight several years ago.
UFCchatsports.com

Jorge Masvidal targets UFC return, says lack of ‘grit’ and ‘meanness’ holding Leon Edwards back: ‘He’s not a fighter’

Jorge Masvidal is eyeing a return to action in the second half of 2021 — and he’s already plotting out his climb back up the UFC’s welterweight ranks. “Whoever’s in the top five available November or October, that’s who’s head I’m coming after,” Masvidal told reporters (via The MacLife) ahead of the debut of his bare-knuckle MMA promotion Gamebred Fighting Championship, which takes place Friday at the Biloxi Community Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.