411 Welterweight MMA Rankings: Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, More

Lauren Murphy, Colby Covington, Terrance McKinney, Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Kamaru Usman, Eryk Anders, Nate Diaz, Leon Edwards, Ultimate Fighting Championship. On this week’s episode of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck speaks with UFC welterweight Colby Covington (7:24) to give an update on the negotiations for the rematch with Kamaru Usman, discusses when and where the fight could happen, Leon Edwards’ win at UFC 263 against Nate Diaz and why he believes he won’t get a title shot anytime soon, Stephen Thompson wanting to get back to a championship opportunity, Tyron Woodley boxing Jake Paul, and teammate Miguel Baeza’s ceiling.