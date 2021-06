An 18-month-old girl has become the first child in the UK to be fitted with a portable heart pump while she waits for a transplant.Grace Westwood was fitted last month with the mobile “Berlin heart” driving unit, meaning she can spend time away from the ward and can be taken for a walk in her pushchair. She is being treated for a serious heart condition at Freeman Hospital, Newcastle, more than 200 miles from her home in Birmingham where she lives with her parents Becci and Darren.The new, life-saving technology looks like a small suitcase and has a battery life...