Absecon Memorial 9462 VFW names Patriot Pen Essay Contest winner

The winner of the Absecon VFW Memorial Post 9462 Patriot Pen Essay Contest is Oralia Trinidada-Perez. The theme this year was “How Can I Be a Good American?” The winning essay was selected from multiple entries. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme chosen by the VFW commander-in-chief.