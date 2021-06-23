Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica Wall That Heals to visit Ohio University in July

The Wall That Heals will visit Tailgreat Park on campus from July 28 until Aug. 1 and will be open 24 hours a day with volunteer help. The wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and travels the country with a mobile Education Center, according to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund website. Athens County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Boone Troyer said the travelling wall gives those who cannot go to D.C. an opportunity to see a life-sized replica of the real memorial.