Reports in Spain claim West Ham United are ahead of their Premier League rivals in the battle to sign Barcelona’s out-of-favour defender Junior Firpo. The 24-year-old is likely to be one of the players sacrificed by the LaLiga giants this summer. Barca’s financial struggles have been well documented and a peripheral member of the squad seems surplus to requirements. Having moved to the Nou Camp from Real Betis in the summer of 2019, the left-back has struggled for game time.