The Tecolotes Dos Laredos relieved manager Pablo Ortega of his duties after the team dropped their series against the Generales de Durango with a 4-3 loss on Wednesday. Ortega led the Tecolotes to an 8-14 record. This was the Nuevo Laredoan’s first official season as the two-nation organization’s manager as he was hired after the 2019 season. Last year was expected to be his first season, but his debut year got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.