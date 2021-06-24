Cancel
WWF Wrestling Challenge (11.8.1986) Review

By Adam Nedeff
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Originally aired November 8, 1986. -Your hosts are Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby Heenan. GEORGE “The Animal” STEELE & JUNKYARD DOG vs. JOE MIRTO & AL NAVARRO. -Mirto tries a sneak attack, and Steele totally ignores it and just starts beating the hell out of him. Steele tags Dog and Gorilla reacts like it’s some kind of brilliant strategy. We get the weirdest ending as Mirto just sandbags the shit out of an attempted slam, so Dog pretty much just puts him down and pins him. Referee counts two and stops even though Mirto didn’t kick out, and the referee, JYD, and Mirto just straight up have a conversation in plain sight, and the referee begins counting again, and this time he makes it to three. So the WWF had the means for post-production at that point but opted not to use them here. Hot garbage.

