Michigan Woman Lives in Renovated Van, Plans to Visit Every National Park

Overlooking the southern shores of Lake Michigan, the Indiana Dunes National Park has long captivated visitors. In fact, it was here in the late 19th century that Henry Cowles, a botanist from the University of Chicago, studied the intricate ecosystems along the lake. His groundbreaking work established Cowles as “the father of modern ecology” in the United States. Most people come to climb to the top of 194-foot Mount Tom, one of several towering dunes lording over the lakeshore. The park is also home to pretty beaches and the biological diversity that so astonished pioneering botanists like Cowles. Meandering rivers, oak savannas, windswept prairies, and verdant wetlands are all part of the serene backdrop of one of America’s newest national parks — becoming the country’s 61st in 2019.