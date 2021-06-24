Cancel
Michigan Woman Lives in Renovated Van, Plans to Visit Every National Park

By Amy Myers
Last year, on December 1, Michigan native Jasmine Wilson embarked on a cross-country journey to see every National Park in her newly renovated van. Equipped with all the necessities, the van is the perfect size for Wilson and adventure mate, Ice the dog. When the vagabond-inspired adventurist came up with...

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

