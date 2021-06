Garage sale event Friday June 25th and Saturday June 26th 9am - 4pm. No earlybirds please. If there is significant rain, some may stay open on Sunday. Location is the Bluffs Neighborhood (2888 Bluff Rd); entrance is Ojibwa Trail off Bluff Rd. Signs will be on M37 and Bluff Rd, plus a map of homes participating will be available at the entrance sign. Please respect our 20mph speed limit, one-way streets, and the privacy of residents not participating in the sale. Individual household ads will be in local Facebook garage sale groups and in NextDoor with descriptions and photos. The last sale held in the Bluffs was 5 years ago; many homes are participating so there will be a large variety of items.