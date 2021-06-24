Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

AES coal plant fined $200K by Environmental Protection Agency

By Brian McInnis
Posted by 
Pacific Business News
Pacific Business News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The violations of the Clean Air Act and Emergency Planning and Community Right to Know Act occurred in January 2020, according to the EPA.

www.bizjournals.com
Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News

Honolulu, HI
921
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pacific Business News provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/pacific
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aes#Clean Air Act#Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
EPA
Related
Agriculturethedesertreview.com

Water rule reversal a blow to agriculture

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented on the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) announcement of its intention to reverse the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. “The American Farm Bureau Federation is extremely disappointed in the Environmental Protection Agency’s announcement of its intention to reverse the environmentally conscious Navigable Waters Protection...
POTUSUS News and World Report

U.S. Biofuel Groups Urge EPA to Curb Oil Refinery Waivers Despite Ruling

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. biofuel and corn industry groups said on Monday they are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to use restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations after the Supreme Court last week upheld the controversial program. The pressure comes as the...
Congress & Courts95.3 MNC

House Republicans Sound Alarm on Plan to Navigable Waters Protection Rule

Top Republican leaders in the House of Representatives warn that the Environmental Protection Agency may be returning to the Obama-era Waters of the United States definition. In a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced Friday, the members outlined their concerns regarding the intention to rewrite the Navigable Waters Protection Rule.
Florida Statelawstreetmedia.com

Environmental Groups Press for Judicial Intervention in Florida Fertilizer Plant Pollution Case

A complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida on Thursday accused state officials of turning a blind eye to the malfeasance of Piney Point Phosphate Facility (Piney Point), a facility which allegedly poses grave threats to the environment and human health. The Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) lawsuit alleged that the phosphate fertilizer plant has been problematic for years, just this April discharging at least 215 million gallons of untreated, hazardous wastewater directly into Tampa Bay.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

PIRG: Manchin Bill Would Promote Energy Efficiency, 'The Cleanest Energy

WASHINGTON, June 25 (TNSPol) -- The U.S. Public Interest Research Group issued the following news release:. The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee held a hearing Thursday on a wide-ranging energy infrastructure bill put forth by Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The discussion draft includes investments in grid infrastructure and resilience, and multiple approaches to reduce global warming emissions, including carbon capture and storage, energy efficiency programs, and battery manufacturing and recycling. The bill also includes $1.2 billion annually for nuclear power plants.
Flint, MIabc12.com

Leaders from Flint and Detroit discuss lead in drinking water during a roundtable with the Environmental Protection Agency

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) hosted the community roundtable with organizers representing Michigan cities of Flint and Detroit. The purpose of the discussion was to highlight the experience of these two cities with lead in drinking water. Information gathered from the roundtable discussion, along with...
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

Keokuk puts up funds for action against EPA

KEOKUK – The Keokuk City Council agreed to put up $10,000 to help in a legal effort to get the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to follow a March 2013 ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court that struck down various EPA mandates as illegal, unadopted rules beyond the agency’s legal authority.
Congress & Courtswhatreallyhappened.com

The Supreme Court Deals Ethanol A Blow By Undermining The Renewable Fuel Standard

On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled on a protracted legal and political fight that has pitted two pillars of the Republican base against each other since 2018. The case, HollyFrontier Cheyenne Refining, LLC v. Renewable Fuels Association, involved a small refinery in Wyoming that sought relief at the U.S. Supreme Court from a lower court ruling that restricted the authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide relief to refiners under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling, granted that relief and gave small refiners a win in their ongoing battle to weaken the RFS.
Environmentgreenlivingguy.com

The Environmental Impact of CBD

Pollution is a term we are all familiar with, many deny it, and many accept it too. As there are always two sides to the coin, some still believe in the flat Earth theory. However, both faces of the fence in terms of pollution agree that something has to be in place. From the morning transport to the office and work emails, everything around us has a carbon footprint. Carbon footprint is a measure of how much a product affects the environment around us. It can be due to bigger things like industries, vehicles, and many more. With time many efforts took place, but many found them not enough.
Oakland County, MIlegalnews.com

Oakland County International Airport collaborating with environmental firm and agencies on PFAS detection

Oakland County International Airport (OCIA) in Waterford submitted a report Thursday to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) that PFAS has been detected in groundwater below airport property. ASTi Environmental of Brighton installed eight permanent detection wells on airport grounds in May and received sampling results back in June. Here are key takeaways:
PoliticsThe Tribune-Democrat

Greg Vitali | Environmental Protection needs more funding

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has been woefully underfunded for years. This is primarily due to a Republican-controlled state Legislature, which has consistently pushed for DEP budget cuts. Unless Gov. Tom Wolf makes environmental funding a priority in current budget negotiations, the status quo will continue. The Commonwealth is...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Environmental trust wants reiumbursement for water treatment plant

The Nevada Environmental Response Trust spent millions of dollars to set up and operate a temporary water treatment facility near the Las Vegas Wash with the goal of removing a hazardous chemical from groundwater before it could reach Lake Mead. Now, the trust asserts that American Pacific Corp., the corporate...
Environmentrenewanews.com

Coal-powered bitcoin is an environmental disaster

By Ketan Joshi The latest episode in the process of trying to present Bitcoin as if it’s not only clean but vital to clean power development is particularly bad. The post Coal-powered bitcoin is an environmental disaster appeared first on RenewEconomy. For more great articles: Renew Economy.
Kapolei, HIKITV.com

Oahu plant ordered to pay nearly $200K for Clean Air Act violations

Wednesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement with AES Hawaii over Clean Air Act violations. The plant in Kapolei must pay over $199,000 in penalties. The EPA says in 2020, the plant had corroded piping and equipment, insufficient staff training, and improper labeling and documentation of one...
Jackson, MImibiz.com

Consumers Energy plans to close remaining coal plants by 2025

JACKSON — Michigan’s largest energy company announced today that it plans to phase out its remaining coal-fired power plants by 2025, which would be 15 years earlier than planned, as part of its updated long-term energy plan. Jackson-based Consumers Energy’s revised energy plan that was previously approved by state energy...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Forbes

Congressional Dems Open Another Front In Their War On Oil And Gas

Congressional Democrats have rolled out another frontal assault on the nation’s oil and gas industry, this time in the form of language contained in their CLEAN Future Act, sponsored by New Jersey Cong. Frank Pallone. As detailed in a new report from Rice University’s Baker Institute, the language would reclassify...