AES coal plant fined $200K by Environmental Protection Agency

Pollution is a term we are all familiar with, many deny it, and many accept it too. As there are always two sides to the coin, some still believe in the flat Earth theory. However, both faces of the fence in terms of pollution agree that something has to be in place. From the morning transport to the office and work emails, everything around us has a carbon footprint. Carbon footprint is a measure of how much a product affects the environment around us. It can be due to bigger things like industries, vehicles, and many more. With time many efforts took place, but many found them not enough.