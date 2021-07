If you are one of those persons who thinks he can outperform Bear Grylls and conquer all the perils of the jungle equipped with nothing else but a smartwatch and their wits, Green Hell is just the game for you. Following the uprising trend of survival games, the developers from Creepy Jar promise you nothing but struggle, hunger, beautiful yet deadly surroundings, and a lot of frustrations with some occasional satisfaction. Welcome to Green Hell, where everything tries to kill you!