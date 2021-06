Michigan is one of 17 states with police reform bills still currently pending. One Detroit’s Will Glover looked at what’s in the police reform bills pending in the Michigan Senate and who gets a say in what goes in them from Democratic State Senator Stephanie Chang & Republican State Senator Jim Runestad, two of many sponsors of the bill package who also shed light on why the bills are lacking in punitive measures for law enforcement agencies that don’t follow police reform policies. We also hear from Detroit & Metro area residents about their feelings around police reform efforts in Michigan.