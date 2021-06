Austin Leipchack, 9, of Cairnbrook reaches for ripe cherries at Ridgetop Orchards, Fishertown, on Wednesday afternoon. Austin and his pap, Rick Ames, were among the hundreds of people who turned out for the orchard’s annual pick-your-own sweet and sour cherries. The orchard opened Tuesday, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the crop lasts, which is usually just a few days.