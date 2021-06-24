Cancel
Madera, PA

NOTICE Notice is hereby given that Forcey Coal, Inc.

Clearfield Progress
 5 days ago

Notice is hereby given that Forcey Coal, Inc., 475 Banion Road, Madera, PA 16661 has requested bond releases for Surface Mine Permit #17080102 and #17960122 pursuant to the Surface Mining Conservation and Reclamation Act. SMP #17080102, Goodyear No. 1 Mine, is located south and east of Banian Run just east of the village of Chesterfield, west of Muddy Run, and south of T-891 (Mine 22 Road) on the properties of Isaac Walk and Gloria A. Shaffer in Bigler and Beccaria Townships, Clearfield County. The permit was issued on November 16, 2009. Bond release of $26,959 is requested on 98.3 acres. Total bond held is $26,959. SMP #17960122, Banian No. 2 Mine, is located north and adjacent to SMP #17080102 on properties of Gloria A. Shaffer, Michael Whitby, and Quest Haven Madera LP. The permit was issued on June 23, 1997. Bond release of $12,982 is requested on 94.5 acres. Total bond held is $12,982. A Stage III release is requested on both operations as the areas have been backfilled to approximate original contour and are currently supporting an established growth of a mixture of grasses, legumes, and, on some areas, trees. Written comments, objections, or a request for an informal conference may be submitted to the PA Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of District Mining Operations, Moshannon District Office, 186 Enterprise Drive, Philipsburg, PA 16866 within 30 days following the final (4th) publication date of this notice and must include the person's name, address, telephone number, and a brief description as to the nature of the objection.

