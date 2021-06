In a decision that appears to have provided the beginnings of a roadmap to the future of student-athlete compensation, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous 9-0 ruling in favor of the players in NCAA v. Alston. Following the ruling, the NCAA may no longer restrict schools from offering education-related compensation and benefits, which include cash awards for academic achievement, graduate degree and vocational school scholarships, computers, and laptops. While the Court only considered the narrow issue of restricting education-related benefits, the Justice Gorsuch opinion and concurrence by Justice Kavanaugh make clear the NCAA’s strong-handed restrictions on market competition for student-athlete compensation are set to unravel.