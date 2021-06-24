Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Hawks rally past Bucks to steal Game 1 of Eastern Conference finals behind Trae Young's huge 48-point effort

Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Hawks can play at home, they can play on the road and, just a hunch, they’ll play games at the park. They like playing basketball, they like having fun, and they like playing basketball while having fun. Atlanta defeated Milwaukee 116-113 on Wednesday in Game 1...

www.lcsun-news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Trae Young
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Nate Mcmillan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Eastern Conference#The Atlanta Hawks#Bucks#Tnt#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBACBS Sports

NBA injury updates: Kawhi Leonard out indefinitely with reported ACL injury; Kyrie Irving to miss Game 6

The NBA playoffs are in the second round, and, as always, there's been no shortage of injuries around the league impacting several teams. The flurry of injuries is similar to what we saw in the regular season, and some team personnel members around the league reportedly felt it's a direct result of the compressed 2020-21 schedule, as the league wanted to fit in a 72-game schedule despite the season not starting until late December.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Hawks Announce MRI Results For Trae Young’s Foot

Trae Young limped to the finish line in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. We now have new information as to why. The Hawks announced on Monday that Young underwent an MRI, which revealed he’s dealing with a bone bruise to his right foot. He’s officially “questionable” for Game 4 on Tuesday.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Trae Young scores 48 as Hawks stun Bucks in Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks finally figured out a way to slow down Trae Young on Wednesday night. They'd love to carry it over into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday. Only one problem: It cost them Game 1. Harassed by a smaller, quicker version of a Milwaukee defense...
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Trae Young shimmy sends Twitter into frenzy, drops 48 as Hawks steal Game 1

It is Trae Young’s world and we are all just living in it. The Atlanta Hawks star has taken over the NBA playoffs these past two months and continued with his postseason tear on Wednesday with 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in a 116-113 Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAfreepressseries.co.uk

Trae Young scores 48 points as Atlanta Hawks edge past Milwaukee Bucks

Trae Young exploded with an enormous 48 points as his Atlanta Hawks claimed the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals 116-113 over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks were on a 13-game winning streak at home before Young and his side showed up to give the hosts their first loss at Fiserv Forum in the post-season.
NBAchatsports.com

Hawks superstar Trae Young scores 48 points in upset Game 1 victory against Bucks

Trae Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground. The rising Atlanta Hawks superstar scored 48 points and added 11 assists in a stunning 116-113 come-from-behind upset victory against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, 12...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Danny Green hits Sixers with harsh truth that led to downfall

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a shocking upset at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in their semifinals series, and Sixers guard Danny Green knows exactly what led to their downfall. According to Green, the Sixers didn’t give it their all against the Hawks–perhaps because of the fact that they were...
NBACBS 46

Hawks upset Bucks in Game 1; Young drops 48 points in win

MILWAUKEE (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Hawks have done it again. After a shocking Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers Sunday, the Hawks went into Milwaukee and shocked the Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals Wednesday night. After a rough shooting night last time out, Hawks...
NBAava360.com

Skip & Shannon react to Hawks stealing Game 1 vs. Bucks, Trae Young’s 48-Pts | NBA | UNDISPUTED

Trae Young & the Atlanta Hawks came up with another big upset win last night, beating Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks 116-113 in Milwaukee. Ice Trae was on fire, dropping a playoff career-high 48 Points to go with 11 assists. Hawks coach Nate McMillan put it bluntly after the game, saying quote 'he just has the skill that top players have in this league… he really doesn’t have a weakness on the offensive end of the floor.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Hawks stealing Game 1.
NBANews-Herald

NBA playoff prop bets: Milwaukee Bucks Pat Connaughton props for 6/27/2021

The NBA Playoffs roll on Sunday for the Milwaukee Bucks, so let's take a look at Pat Connaughton's prop bets and lines. Connaughton's points prop bet over/under is set at 6.5 points for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Over his last five outings, Connaughton has averaged 6.4 points, compared...
NBAsportschatplace.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/27/2021

Milwaukee Bucks (55-30) vs. Atlanta Hawks (50-36) June 27, 2021 8:30 pm EDT. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks meet Sunday, June 26 in Game 3 of the NBA East Finals at the State Farm Arena. The Bucks and Hawks meet in a crucial contest with the series evened up at 1-1.