“Some thoughts on the horse rescue in Roseboom. Over the past 20 years I have supplied hay several times and have seen things gradually deteriorate. The conditions were not close to what was described currently. I have not seen the herd since last fall, am curious what percent were trapped in structures? I have seen a large majority of the horses standing on a bedding pack several feet high. It is mainly composed of manure and hay which is much different than standing in several feet of manure. Regarding the reference to hoarding, it has been my impression that the owner could not sell untrained horses for fear of them going to slaughter. A dead foal is very unfortunate but is rather minimal for 38 horses. Regarding the mental health of the owner, I think losing 20 years of work would test anybody’s mental stability.”