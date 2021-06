On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced that he's gay, becoming the first active player in the history of the league to do so. It marked a monumental moment for the sport with a long history of stigmatizing homosexuality on the field and in the locker room. Nassib, a 28-year-old, five-year NFL veteran made his announcement on Instagram, noting that he "agonized over this moment for the last 15 years" and is finally "comfortable enough to get it off my chest."