UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov reaffirmed his decision to retire, saying that “I have no desire to come back and I don’t think I ever will.”. Nurmagomedov first revealed his intentions to step away from mixed martial arts following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. That victory improved Nurmagomedov’s MMA record to a perfect 29-0, and UFC president Dana White was hoping the legend would come back for one final fight and try to make it an even 30-0. However, “The Eagle” decided that it was the right time to walk away and he vacated the UFC lightweight title and officially stepped away from the sport earlier this year.