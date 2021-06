Vitor Belfort has always wanted to crossover to boxing but outside of a lone fight in Brazil more than 15 years ago, he’s never had the opportunity until now. The former UFC champion inked a deal to compete at the Triller event featuring lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez that was originally scheduled for June 19 but has now been pushed back to Aug. 14. The delay will actually give Belfort more time to prepare after he originally accepted a bout on the card on short notice but either way, the 44-year-old MMA legend is excited to finally live out a dream that started during his earliest days in the UFC.