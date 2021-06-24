Planner details requirements for Medina housing proposal

PEPPER PIKE — City Planner George Smerigan said that a variance for Medina Creative Housing could be granted, but only if it meets six conditions. Medina Creative Housing entered into a 99-year lease for 3 acres of a 42-acre parcel that is owned by the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland on Fairmount Boulevard. They have proposed building 25 residential units in 10 new buildings for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.