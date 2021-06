Daren welcomes Dan Feeney and Greg Van Roten of the New York Jets (3:23) to this week's episode and is also joined by Columbus Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson (23:43). Feeney and Van Roten talk about their love of hockey and how the Jets have come together to support the New York Islanders during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Van Roten is a lifelong Islanders fan and coordinated a few trips to Nassau Coliseum with his teammates (including Zach Wilson) to Nassau Coliseum. Feeney had a great time, slugged a few beers in the stands and instantly became an Islander fan favorite. The two explain how it all happened and why Feeney (and his LGI mullet t-shirt) will forever be remembered by Islanders fans.