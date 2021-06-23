Microsoft second US company to reach $2 trillion valuation

“As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic we are observing a new era of deal-making, which is setting records across industries, regions and deal structures. Over the course of 40 years of tracking mergers & acquisitions, we’ve never seen deal-making at this pace, by value and volume. What’s most interesting is that each of the hallmarks of previous M&A cycles are present today and are evolving, with record levels of tech M&A this year, an all-time record for private equity buyers and a new, closely watched phenomenon that’s helping push volumes ahead, SPACs. As fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies become clearer over the course of the second half of the year, deal-making will have to adapt, but conditions seem favorable for the current momentum to continue,” comments, Matt Toole, Director, Deals Intelligence, Refinitiv.