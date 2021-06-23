Cancel
Microsoft second US company to reach $2 trillion valuation

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft is joining one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. The tech giant has become the second US company ever to reach the lofty valuation of $2 trillion. Apple was the first American company to reach that point and now boasts a market cap of about $2.2 trillion.

