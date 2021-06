For updates to library programs and services, please see the library website, www.bellinghamlibrary.org. Click on the red alert banner on the top of the page for details. Beginning on July 1st, the library will open each day at 10 AM instead of 11 AM. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday hours are 10 AM to 6 PM; Wednesday hours, 10 AM to 8 PM Friday hours, 10 AM to 3 PM. The library is closed on Saturdays until Sept. 11th, and will be closed on Monday, July 5th for the Independence Day holiday.