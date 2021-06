Victrola’s new Eastwood hybrid 3-speed turntable is one of those gadgets that takes up a lot of my time. And I don’t mind a bit. The all-in-one turntable with a modern look played my classic vinyl with great success, which is exactly the reason it took so much time. I’ve been prepared for the resurgence of vinyl with my entire record collection still intact from decades ago. Having a turntable to reminisce with my childhood music is always welcome.