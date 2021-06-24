Ann Thoresen Appointed to Chief Operating Officer and Richard Gitlen Named Senior Director of Administration at Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties
After five years as chief operating officer, Richard Gitlen is reducing his work to part-time and will remain with Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) as the senior director of administration. In this role, Rich continues to oversee compliance, information technology, fleet operations, quality assurance, training and risk management.pressofatlanticcity.com