WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Just when it seemed like the Upper Valley Nighthawks were going to continue their streak of finding ways to lose games, they found a way to win one. In game one of their seven-inning doubleheader against the North Adams SteepleCats at Maxfield Sports Complex on Friday, the Nighthawks emerged with a 4-3 win. The SteepleCats stormed back in game two for a 7-0 victory and a split of the twinbill.