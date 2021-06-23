Cancel
Gov. Abbott sets special session date for July 8

By Bethany Blankley
thecentersquare.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he will convene a special legislative session to begin July 8. Agenda items will be announced prior to the convening of the session. At the close of the last legislative session, Abbott said of priority bills that didn’t get passed,...

www.thecentersquare.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Dade Phelan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Session#Legislature#Race#House#Senate#Hb 3979#Texans
