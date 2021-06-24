Rotary 'Flags For Heroes' comes to Ocean City

Who is your hero? The Rotary Club of Ocean City and Upper Township has kicked off its second year Flags For Heroes campaign this summer that will benefit local youth programs. A Flags For Heroes Sponsor recognizes heroes by flying an American flag in their honor. A keepsake will be attached to the flag naming the hero and their sponsor. Heroes come from many walks of life such as veterans, hospital workers, first responders, moms, dads or anyone that has made a difference in the lives of others. The 7-foot flags along with the keepsake will be sponsored for $50 and displayed for 14 days at Ocean City Veterans Memorial Park.