The Texas A&M Foundation has appointed George N. Harris Jr. ’85, cofounder of the Kozusko Harris Duncan law firm, to its Board of Trustees, effective July 1, 2021. Harris and his wife, Karen Zent ’86, are Houston natives, and each holds a B.A. in English from Texas A&M University. They recently returned to Texas after spending more than 30 years in Washington, D.C. During his seven-year term on the board, Harris hopes to use his legal skills and broad cultural experiences to bring a unique perspective to the Foundation.