Good luck to all the educators in Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point
NORTHFIELD—Over the past two weeks hundreds of kids in the area have turned their tassels. Some are leaving preschool, elementary school or middle school for high school while the high school students are heading into their future. But the end of the school year marks other changes as well. Each of the Mainland area school districts will be forever changed by the educators who are themselves moving on to their future.pressofatlanticcity.com