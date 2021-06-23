Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

KDIGO Updates Guidelines for BP Management in CKD Patients

physiciansweekly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocus on Strict Standardized BP Measurements and SBP target of ˂120 mmHg. The 2021 update of the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) clinical practice guidelines included recommendations that reflect recent findings on the risks and benefits of BP-lowering treatment in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are not receiving dialysis or who have not had a kidney transplant.

www.physiciansweekly.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Ckd#Guideline#Vertex Inc#Kdigo Updates Guidelines#Bp Management#Ckd#Bm#Dm#120 Mmhg#Sprint#Md#The Cleveland Clinic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Managing AML in Younger Patients With Promising Therapies, Supportive Care Drugs

Novel treatments and recent data about new drugs were presented at the first conference of Advanced Topics for Oncology Pharmacy Professionals (ATOPP). New therapies for managing acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) are showing promise in recent studies. Data for these drugs—indicated to treat children, adolescents and young adults with AML—and discussion about supportive care strategies were presented during the first Advanced Topics for Oncology Pharmacy Professionals (ATOPP) conference.1.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Achieving Blood Pressure Targets in Patients with CKD

Patients at risk for progression of chronic kidney disease (CKD) need to adhere to a low sodium diet and strict blood pressure control. Minority patients often lack complete information on maintaining a diet low in sodium and access to healthy food. Anitha Philip, APRN, FNP-C, of Rush University, Chicago, Illinois, and colleagues conducted a study to examine the effect of an educational intervention to increase patient knowledge of a low sodium diet and achieve target blood pressure control, defined as <140/90 mmHg, in a cohort of patients with CKD. The intervention was called Eat Well and Protect Your Kidneys.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists: established and emerging indications.

SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists are used in patients with type 2 diabetes as glucose lowering therapies, with additional benefits of weight loss and blood pressure reduction. Data from cardiovascular outcome trials have highlighted that these drugs confer protection against major cardiovascular disease in those with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, reduce the risk of admission to hospital for heart failure, and reduce cardiovascular and all-cause mortality. Ongoing research using hard renal endpoints such as end stage kidney disease rather than surrogate markers might clarify the renoprotective benefits of both agents. When used for glucose lowering, SGLT2 inhibitors are most effective if the estimated glomerular filtration rate is more than 60 ml per min per 1·73m at initiation and should be avoided where there is a risk of diabetic ketoacidosis. GLP-1 receptor agonists are contraindicated in those with a history of medullary thyroid cancer and used with caution in patients with a history of pancreatitis of a known cause. These drugs are now second-line, or even arguably first-line, glucose lowering therapies in patients with cardiorenal disease, irrespective of glycaemic control. If an SGLT2 inhibitor or GLP-1 receptor agonist is considered suitable in patients with type 2 diabetes, treatment should be prioritised according to existing evidence: GLP-1 receptor agonists should be considered in patients at a high risk of, or with established, cardiovascular disease and SGLT2 inhibitors considered for patients with heart failure (with reduced ejection fraction) or chronic kidney disease (with or without established cardiovascular disease). There is now compelling data on the benefits of these drugs for a range of other clinical indications even without type 2 diabetes, including for GLP-1 receptor agonists in patients with obesity and overweight with weight-related comorbidities.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

ESA Use in Patients with Non-Dialysis Dependent CKD

Patients with non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease (NDD-CKD) commonly develop anemia. Since the 1980s, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) have been approved for the treatment of anemia related to CKD; however, use of ESAs in that patient population has been impacted by safety concerns and labeling changes following initial FDA approval. Christine...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The risk of major bleeding event in patients with chronic kidney disease on pentoxifylline treatment

Patients with chronic kidney diseases (CKD) are often treated with antiplatelets due to aberrant haemostasis. This study aimed to evaluate the bleeding risk with CKD patients undergoing pentoxifylline (PTX) treatment with/without aspirin. In this retrospective study, we used Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Research Database to identify PTX treated CKD patients. Patients undergoing PTX treatment after CKD diagnosis were PTX group. A 1:4 age, sex and aspirin used condition matched CKD patients non-using PTX were identified as controls. The outcome was major bleeding event (MBE: intracranial haemorrhage (ICH) and gastrointestinal tract bleeding) during 2-year follow-up period. Risk factors were estimated using Cox regression for overall and stratified analysis. The PTX group had higher MBE risk than controls (hazard ratio (HR) 1.19; 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.94–1.50). In stratified analysis, hyperlipidaemia was a significant risk factor (HR: 1.42; 95% CI 1.01–2.01) of MBE. A daily PTX dose larger than 800 mg, females, non-regular aspirin usage, and ischaemic stroke were risk factors for MBE in PTX group. When prescribing PTX in CKD patients, bleeding should be closely monitored, especially in those with daily dose more than 800 mg, aspirin users, and with a history of ischaemic stroke.
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Multidisciplinary management of elderly patients with rectal cancer: recommendations from the SICG...

World J Emerg Surg. 2021 Jul 2;16(1):35. doi: 10.1186/s13017-021-00378-9. BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Although rectal cancer is predominantly a disease of older patients, current guidelines do not incorporate optimal treatment recommendations for the elderly and address only partially the associated specific challenges encountered in this population. This results in a wide variation and disparity in delivering a standard of care to this subset of patients. As the burden of rectal cancer in the elderly population continues to increase, it is crucial to assess whether current recommendations on treatment strategies for the general population can be adopted for the older adults, with the same beneficial oncological and functional outcomes. This multidisciplinary experts’ consensus aims to refine current rectal cancer-specific guidelines for the elderly population in order to help to maximize rectal cancer therapeutic strategies while minimizing adverse impacts on functional outcomes and quality of life for these patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Prediction of non-responsiveness to pre-dialysis care program in patients with chronic kidney disease: a retrospective cohort analysis

The responsiveness of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) to nephrologists’ care is unpredictable. We defined the longitudinal stages (LSs) 1–5 of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) by group-based trajectory modeling for repeated eGFR measurements of 7135 patients with CKD aged 20–90 years from a 13-year pre-end-stage renal disease (ESRD) care registry. Patients were considered nonresponsive to the pre-dialysis care if they had a more advanced eGFR LS compared with the baseline. Conversely, those with improved or stable eGFR LS were considered responsive. The proportion of patients with CKD stage progression increased with the increase in the baseline CKD stage (stages 1–2: 29.2%; stage 4: 45.8%). The adjusted times to ESRD and all-cause mortality in patients with eGFR LS-5 were 92% (95% confidence interval [CI] 86–96%) and 57% (95% CI 48–65%) shorter, respectively, than in patients with eGFR LS-3A. Among patients with baseline CKD stages 3 and 4, the adjusted times to ESRD and all-cause death in the nonresponsive patients were 39% (95% CI 33–44%) and 20% (95% CI 14–26%) shorter, respectively, than in the responsive patients. Our proposed Renal Care Responsiveness Prediction (RCRP) model performed significantly better than the conventional Kidney Failure Risk Equation in discrimination, calibration, and net benefit according to decision curve analysis. Non-responsiveness to nephrologists’ care is associated with rapid progression to ESRD and all-cause mortality. The RCRP model improves early identification of responsiveness based on variables collected during enrollment in a pre-ESRD program. Urgent attention should be given to characterize the underlying heterogeneous responsiveness to pre-dialysis care.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

The Level of Mesenchymal-Epithelial Transition Autophosphorylation is Correlated with Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma Migration.

The MET receptor is a critical member of cancer-associated receptor tyrosine kinases and plays an important role in different biological activities, including differentiation, migration, and cell proliferation. In this study, novel MET inhibitors were introduced and applied on esophageal squamous carcinoma cell line KYSE-30, and the level of proliferation and...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Addressing Management of Patients with Metastatic CRPC Following Frontline Treatments

Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight, Case-Based Roundtable Meetings Spotlight June 2021: Solid Tumors,. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, David I. Quinn, MD, PhD, MBBS leads a discussion on treatment for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer following frontline treatment. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, David I. Quinn, MD, PhD,
Technologyaithority.com

Experian Health Patient Identifier Solution And Hospital Claims Management Systems Named Top-Rated By Black Book

Annual vendor survey reveals the best products among financial software, technology platforms and systems. Experian Health, a leading provider of revenue cycle management products that include claims management, payer contract management and patient collections, today announce that its Enterprise Health Patient Identifier Solution and Hospital Claims Management Systems have been recognized as top-rated solutions in Black Book’s 2021 Top Client-Rated Financial Solutions Achieving Accelerated Digital Transformation in the Nation’s Healthcare Systems rankings. The survey, now in its 11th iteration, polls for vendor satisfaction and industry trends across the healthcare software/technology and outsourcing sectors globally.
Sudbury, MAsudbury.ma.us

EEE Information, Management and Updates

What is EEE and how, where and when does EEE spread?. Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. The first symptoms of EEE are fever (often 103º to 106ºF), stiff neck, headache, and lack of energy. These symptoms show up three to ten days after a bite from an infected mosquito. Inflammation and swelling of the brain, called encephalitis, is the most dangerous and frequent serious complication. [1] Approximately one third of people who contract EEE die, and survivors often experience mild to severe disability from brain damage.
Healthajmc.com

Referrals to Diabetes Self-management Education Lagging Among Patients in Need

An author of a study in the June 2021 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® discusses findings on the association between provider referrals to diabetes self-management education and patients’ need for the service. Diabetes care guidelines identify critical points in patients’ care when providers should refer them to...
Diseases & TreatmentsNIH Director's Blog

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a progressive disease with no cure and high morbidity and mortality that occurs commonly in the general adult population, especially in people with diabetes and hypertension. Preservation of kidney function can improve outcomes and can be achieved through non-pharmacological strategies (eg, dietary and lifestyle adjustments) and chronic kidney disease-targeted and kidney disease-specific pharmacological interventions. A plant-dominant, low-protein, and low-salt diet might help to mitigate glomerular hyperfiltration and preserve renal function for longer, possibly while also leading to favourable alterations in acid-base homoeostasis and in the gut microbiome. Pharmacotherapies that alter intrarenal haemodynamics (eg, renin-angiotensin-aldosterone pathway modulators and SGLT2 [SLC5A2] inhibitors) can preserve kidney function by reducing intraglomerular pressure independently of blood pressure and glucose control, whereas other novel agents (eg, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists) might protect the kidney through anti-inflammatory or antifibrotic mechanisms. Some glomerular and cystic kidney diseases might benefit from disease-specific therapies. Managing chronic kidney disease-associated cardiovascular risk, minimising the risk of infection, and preventing acute kidney injury are crucial interventions for these patients, given the high burden of complications, associated morbidity and mortality, and the role of non-conventional risk factors in chronic kidney disease. When renal replacement therapy becomes inevitable, an incremental transition to dialysis can be considered and has been proposed to possibly preserve residual kidney function longer. There are similarities and distinctions between kidney-preserving care and supportive care. Additional studies of dietary and pharmacological interventions and development of innovative strategies are necessary to ensure optimal kidney-preserving care and to achieve greater longevity and better health-related quality of life for these patients.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Fenofibrate Delays the Need for Dialysis and Reduces Cardiovascular Risk Among Patients With Advanced CKD

Chieh-Li Yen; Pei-Chun Fan; Ming-Shyan Lin; Cheng-Chia Lee; Kun-Hua Tu; Chao-Yu Chen; Ching-Chung Hsiao; Hsiang-Hao Hsu; Ya-Chung Tian; Chih-Hsiang Chang. Context: Fenofibrate provides limited cardiovascular (CV) benefits in the general population; however, little is known about its benefit among advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. Objective: This study compared outcomes...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Pooled Data on Studies of Difelikefalin for CKD-Associated Pruritus

Patients undergoing hemodialysis commonly develop chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP), creating a negative impact on quality of life. Difelikefalin is a selective kappa opioid receptor agonist in development for the treatment of CKD-aP. In a phase 3 study in the United States, difelikefalin significantly reduced itch intensity based on the Worst Itching Intensity Numerical Rating Scale (WI-NRS) and was generally well tolerated in a cohort of patients with moderate-to-severe CKD-aP on hemodialysis in the United States (KALM-1). Results of global phase 3 studies (KALM-2) were similar.
Prescott, AZMedPage Today

Cardiac Surgery Recommendations Switch to Patient Blood Management

Multi-society cardiac surgery guidelines shifted to a comprehensive blood management approach, no longer centered simply on when to transfuse. The update to the 2011 recommendations from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons and the Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists -- now in collaboration with the American Society of ExtraCorporeal Technology, and the Society for the Advancement of Patient Blood Management (SABM) -- appears online in the Annals of Thoracic Surgery.

Comments / 0

Community Policy