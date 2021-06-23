Target inks deal at Queens tower where Amazon bailed

Amazon is signaling it aims to be a serious player in the podcast industry. The tech giant has signed an exclusive licensing deal for the celebrity chat show SmartLess, hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes. Beginning Aug. 1, new episodes of SmartLess will be released on the Amazon Music and Wondery+ apps one week before they are more widely available on other apps. Amazon will also get a first-look at any new podcasts created by the actors.