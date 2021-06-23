Target inks deal at Queens tower where Amazon bailed
Target hopes to hit another bullseye in Long Island City — where it has just leased 31,000 square feet at One Court Square. When it opens (a spokesperson for Target declined to reveal an opening date), the store will have a dedicated ground-floor entrance, the entire 23,400-square-foot second floor and a portion of the third floor of the four-story retail building that is connected to the main 53-story tower’s lobby and Court Square subway hub.wmleader.com