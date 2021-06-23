Cancel
Target inks deal at Queens tower where Amazon bailed

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget hopes to hit another bullseye in Long Island City — where it has just leased 31,000 square feet at One Court Square. When it opens (a spokesperson for Target declined to reveal an opening date), the store will have a dedicated ground-floor entrance, the entire 23,400-square-foot second floor and a portion of the third floor of the four-story retail building that is connected to the main 53-story tower’s lobby and Court Square subway hub.

