Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets’ offense finally busts out in Michael Conforto’s return

By Donald Langer
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe band got closer to reuniting Wednesday night, bringing with it the aura of a competent Mets lineup. There was Michael Conforto, back in the No. 3 hole and playing right field after a five-week absence. Jeff McNeil sat atop the lineup, in his third game since returning from the injured list.

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Tomlin
Person
Corey Oswalt
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Pablo Sandoval
Person
Ender Inciarte
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Triple#Syracuse#Mets L Ineup#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Kyle Schwarber and Zac Gallen to IL, Carlos Carrasco's timetable, two-round redraft

Happy holiday everyone! With July 4 coming on a Sunday this year, many of us are celebrating into Monday for what is without a doubt the most fun holiday of the year (for my money)! Today, this is Fantasy editor Dan Schneier coming at ya with Frank taking the well-earned day off to try and defeat Joey Chestnut on his own time. No, he's not actually doing that, but Frank and the FBT crew did have a lot of fun staging a Fourth of July food draft (in addition to their actual Fantasy Baseball two-round redraft). More on that below.
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

With the arrival of Michael Conforto and a few other reinforcements, the banged-up New York Mets got back in the swing of things. Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night.
MLBchatsports.com

Mets intend to have OF Michael Conforto in Wednesday’s lineup vs. Atlanta (Report)

In the midst of numerous injuries to the pitching staff, the Mets will at least be returning one of their top lineup pieces. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the team intends to have Michael Conforto back in the lineup Wednesday night against Atlanta. Having dealt with a right hamstring strain, Conforto has been out of major league play since May 16.
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets to activate outfielder Michael Conforto from injured list

The Mets’ march toward a full, healthy lineup took another significant step forward on Tuesday, when the team announced plans to activate outfielder Michael Conforto from the injured list. The move comes one day after the Mets activated second baseman Jeff McNeil. Both had been sidelined since May 16, when they suffered hamstring strains on the same day.
MLBsemoball.com

Banged-up Mets get Conforto back, good news on Stroman

NEW YORK (AP) -- Marcus Stroman is optimistic he can make his next scheduled start for the New York Mets after an MRI showed no damage to his sore left hip. That was good news for the depleted Mets, who reinstated right fielder Michael Conforto from the injured list Wednesday -- one of eight roster moves the banged-up NL East leaders made before their series finale against Atlanta.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Conforto batting third for Mets on Saturday afternoon

New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is starting in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Conforto will man right field after Kevin Pillar was given a break against right-hander Zach Eflin. numberFire's models project Conforto to score 10.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
MLBchatsports.com

Braves need offensive jumpstart as Max Fried returns Wednesday against the Mets

Bad luck has certainly played a part in the Atlanta Braves struggles in 2021. When it comes to injuries, batted balls, bad calls, and other unexpected and unfortunate occurrences, not much outside of the team’s control has worked in their favor. However, as of late, the Braves offense also has certainly not made the most of what it can control:
MLBdarnews.com

Conforto's sacrifice fly in 9th sends Mets past Phillies 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets ace Jacob deGrom gave up two runs for the first time this season and New York rallied after he exited, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Saturday on Michael Conforto's sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. DeGrom's bid to set the Mets record for the longest...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

The league’s worst offense and best pitching have the Mets in first place

Fans had become impatient with Mets bats even before they dropped to the MLB basement in offensive production. But that sentiment only swelled after the Amazin’s split the twin bill against a pesky division rival that can be a threat in the NL East, if it wants to be. The Mets fell to last in the league in runs per game (3.61) following their 2-1 loss to the Phillies in Game 2 of a ...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Zack Wheeler dominates stumbling Mets offense in series finale vs. Phillies

Zack Wheeler returned to his old stomping ground and showed the Mets why they should be at least a little bitter he’s pitching for the other side now. The former longtime Met struck out eight batters over seven shutout innings in the Mets’ 4-2 loss to the Phillies in the series finale on Sunday. Though Wheeler has been brilliant for the Phillies this season — he carries a 2.20 ERA, ninth best in MLB — the Mets wasted their two key opportunities to score against him in another disenchanting offensive performance.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Final score: Mets 4, Braves 3—Offense once again comes alive late

The Mets offense once again looked dead for a large portion of the tonight’s game in Atlanta, but they struck like thunder in the seventh inning to secure a 4-3 victory. Tylor Megill started the game for the Mets following his major league debut against the Braves last week. As was the case in his first outing, he looked impressive for a good chunk of the game before running out of steam at the end. He held Atlanta scoreless for the first four innings and racked up an impressive number of strikeouts—which was all the more impressive due to the fact that he was able to maintain his composure despite some questionable calls by the home plate umpire. However, his final line was marred in the fifth inning, when Ozzie Albies socked a three-run homer to center field, giving the Braves a 3-0 lead. Megill’s final line—5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 8 K—looks less impressive as a result of that, but on the whole the Mets are likely happy with what the rookie pitcher offered them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy