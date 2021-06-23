NBC to stream big Olympics events in push for Peacock viewers

If being Sunday’s highest-rated television program were a sport, then the US Olympic Trails on NBC would have taken the gold. The US Olympic trials, which determine the athletes who will make their way to Tokyo next month, continued with the final trial for Women’s Gymnastics. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will rep the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. Per Nielsen Live + Same Day fast affiliates, the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. trial broadcast to an audience of 5.49 viewers and garnered a 1.2 rating.