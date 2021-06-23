Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

NBC to stream big Olympics events in push for Peacock viewers

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBCUniversal will air some of the most anticipated Tokyo Olympics events, including gymnastics and US Men’s basketball, on its streaming platform Peacock, the company said Wednesday, in an effort to draw more viewers to the service. The Olympics, which this summer will have limited spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic,...

wmleader.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Peacock#Us Men#Comcast#Japanese#Reuters#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Peacock Sets Olympics Highlights Show With Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg will be recapping the Olympics in their own way. The pair are making Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg for Peacock. It comes after Hart revealed that he and the rapper, born Calvin Broadus Jr., would be working on a comedy sports show for the streamer at the NBCUniversal Upfronts presentation.
Businesssportspromedia.com

Peacock goes live on Amazon devices as NBC gears up for Olympics

WSJ report in May said Peacock had less than 10m paying customers. NBC streaming service to launch dedicated Olympics destination on platform. NBCUniversal has agreed a deal with digital giant Amazon for the US media company’s Peacock streaming service to be distributed via Fire TV set-tops and Fire tablets. From...
TV & VideosPosted by
Forbes

Peacock Announces Slate Of Original Olympic Programing

Peacock will be streaming even more Olympic content outside of the games. The NBCUniversal streamer has announced that they will be featuring a range of content including daily live shows, full-event replays, dedicated Olympics channels and curated highlights. All of the content will be available for free streaming with the...
TV & VideosDeadline

NBC’s U.S. Olympic Trials Stick TV Ratings Landing On Sunday, ’60 Minutes’ Leads Viewers

If being Sunday’s highest-rated television program were a sport, then the US Olympic Trails on NBC would have taken the gold. The US Olympic trials, which determine the athletes who will make their way to Tokyo next month, continued with the final trial for Women’s Gymnastics. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner will rep the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics. Per Nielsen Live + Same Day fast affiliates, the 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. trial broadcast to an audience of 5.49 viewers and garnered a 1.2 rating.
Sportsramascreen.com

Peacock to Stream Tokyo Olympics Coverage Live Including Gymnastics, Track & Field, and Basketball

Peacock today announced it will launch a Tokyo Olympics destination on July 15, featuring live coverage of some the Games’ biggest events, including gymnastics, track & field, and the US Men’s Basketball Team’s pursuit of their fourth straight gold. In addition, Peacock will feature new daily live shows, original programming, Olympics channels, full event replays and curated highlights of NBC Olympics’ coverage. All of Peacock’s Tokyo Olympics programming will be available to stream for free, with exception of USA Men’s Basketball live coverage that will be available to Peacock Premium subscribers. 
EntertainmentPosted by
Axios

NBC readies streaming push for Tokyo

NBCUniversal will stream some of the most popular Olympics sporting events exclusively on its new streaming service Peacock, executives said Wednesday. Driving the news: Most notably, USA Men’s Basketball live coverage will be available on the streaming platform only to subscribers of Peacock's premium paid tier. Other sports, like gymnastics...
CelebritiesDeadline

Amber Ruffin Heads To Tokyo To Cover Olympics For Peacock

Amber Ruffin will be on the ground in Tokyo to cover the Olympics for Peacock. The host, writer and exec producer of late-night series The Amber Ruffin Show will be providing her own unique, comedic analyses of the competition, as well as a look-back at her own experiences in the world of sports.
WWEWWE

WWE: What’s streaming this week on Peacock and WWE Network

The wait is almost over: After weeks of counting down the best tandems in WWE history, the top five duos will be revealed this Wednesday on the season finale of WWE 50 Greatest Tag Teams, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else. From Rated-RKO...
NHLwmleader.com

Peacock premier tiers will stream the 2021 Stanley Cup games

NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock will stream every remaining 2021 Stanley Cup Final match, just as the service’s parent company will stream the games on broadcast NBC. The service announced this week that the matches would kick off with a stream of Game 3 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal...
Cell PhonesCNET

Peacock TV: Everything to know about the freemium streaming app

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming app with tens of thousands of hours of free programming, plus more shows, movies, sports and originals if you pay. Paying members -- and only paying members -- get access to everything on the service, including all nine seasons of The Office, plus extended episodes with deleted scenes from two seasons; more than 175 Premier League soccer matches; newer movies like Trolls World Tour; cowboy drama Yellowstone; and everything WWE.
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

Behind the Making of "Simone vs. Herself"

Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all-time, and now the star of a new Facebook Watch docuseries "Simone vs. Herself." The series follows Biles as she prepares for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is produced by the 2-time Emmy Award winning company Religion of Sports. Kristin Smith went behind the scenes with two of the nearly all-female executive crew.
NFLwhathifi.com

Peacock TV: free trial, channels, shows and full details on NBC's streaming service

Peacock TV is the new streaming service from NBCUniversal, designed to compete with the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max and Paramount+. The service is named in honour of the famous NBC logo and aims to stand out from the crowd with a free, ad-supported tier that offers 13,000 hours of movies, TV shows and live sports.
NFLHuffingtonPost

Simone Biles Shows GOAT Status In Rope-Climbing Bet With NFL Player Boyfriend

Simone Biles has a message for her NFL player boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, after they both participated in a rope climbing challenge: “Never underestimate a gymnast.”. The five-time Olympic medalist challenged the Houston Texans player to a rope climbing bet in the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series, “Simone vs Herself.”
TV & VideosMercury News

TV this week: Fourth of July specials light up prime time

Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for July 4-10 DON’T MISS: Fourth of July celebrations — Last year, the pandemic kept most of us cooped up inside on Independence Day. So we can’t blame you if you don’t want to be anchored to the couch this weekend. Still, television offers some celebratory options and pyrotechnic displays look pretty cool in HD. The highlights include “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” (8 p.m. Sunday, NBC), which features an impressive light show from New York, along with performances by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire and more. And then there’s “A Capitol Fourth” (8 p.m. Sunday, PBS). Vanessa Williams hosts the special featuring fireworks from Washington, D.C., and performances from around the nation. The talent list includes Cynthia Erivo, Alan Jackson, Gladys Knight, Jennifer Nettles, Micky Guyton and others.
Cell PhonesLight Reading

Peacock nets streaming deal for Amazon Fire TV devices, Fire tablets

Unlocking a key streaming distribution conduit, NBCUniversal's Peacock service will launch apps for Amazon's lineup of Fire TV devices and Fire tablets on June 24, marking a US-focused deal that comes together nearly a year after Peacock launched nationwide. Financial terms were not announced, but the agreement doesn't solely focus...

Comments / 1

Community Policy