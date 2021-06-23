Cancel
Economy

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines said on Wednesday long-time Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down next year to become the executive chairman and will be succeeded by company veteran Robert Jordan. Kelly, 66, who became the CEO in 2004, has led Southwest through some of the airline industry’s most turbulent times,...

