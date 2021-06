The day you were born your mama was down at the Nip and Sip, I had to go pick you up. He loved telling me that. Loved that my mother was knocked out after having me and he filled out the birth certificate and had her sign it. Laughed and laughed about the fact that she woke up and asked for my birth certificate to fill out, only to find out my dad had named me after his mama and grandmother: Vera Delilah. I’m not sure mother ever forgave him for that.