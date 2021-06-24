Dragon Age 4 Alpha Possibly Leaked
If a new leak is to be believed, an alpha build for Dragon Age 4 might be coming to PlayStation next month. The leak comes from the unofficial PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which was quick to point out that an alpha hasn't been added to the database, but they believe that "a test version is coming." This will apparently happen ahead of July's EA Play Live event, which is set to kick-off on July 22nd. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt until something official is revealed by EA or PlayStation.comicbook.com