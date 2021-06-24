Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Age 4 Alpha Possibly Leaked

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf a new leak is to be believed, an alpha build for Dragon Age 4 might be coming to PlayStation next month. The leak comes from the unofficial PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, which was quick to point out that an alpha hasn't been added to the database, but they believe that "a test version is coming." This will apparently happen ahead of July's EA Play Live event, which is set to kick-off on July 22nd. As with any rumor, readers are advised to take this all with a grain of salt until something official is revealed by EA or PlayStation.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Ea#Electronic Arts#Marcdachamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

Halo: Infinite release date possibly confirmed in Xbox Twitter leak

Halo: Infinite is one of the most highly-anticipated games coming out in 2021, and its official release date has seemingly been confirmed by the Xbox Brazil Twitter account. Halo fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the highly-anticipated Halo: Infinite, which is scheduled to arrive sometime during November 2021. We recently got a close look at the game through some concept art and weapon artwork.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Dragon Age 4 alpha file discovered on the PlayStation Store

A Dragon Age 4 related Alpha file has been discovered on the PlayStation Store database. Just yesterday on June 22, a Twitter account called PlayStation Game Size, which trawls the PlayStation Store database searching for new listings, uncovered a file relating to Dragon Age 4. As you can see from the tweet, this file is apparently launching at some point in July, and is allegedly related to an alpha test of the upcoming game.
Video Gamesmetacritic.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

A furiously entertaining action RPG whose horrible monsters are a delight to slay, whether you're playing solo or co-op. Dark Alliance is an action packed brawler with RPG elements. Icewind Dale has never looked so stunning. Gameplay is fast paced and the combat is rewarding. IGN Italia. Jun 21, 2021.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Dragon Age 4 Could Appear at EA Play Live 2021

There's a chance we'll see more of Dragon Age IV at EA Play Live 2021. PlayStation Game Size's Twitter account, which is known for reliable reports, claims that Electronic Arts may be preparing to release an alpha version before the July presentation. We've known for quite some time that a...
Video GamesGuildWars2.com

Dragon Bash 2021 Is Live

Celebrate your victories with a grand party! Check out the release page for all the details, and read the complete update notes on our forums. We’re partnering with BenQ and Astro Gaming to give away some sweet gaming gear! You could win a BenQ MOBIUZ EX2510 FHD 144Hz Gaming Monitor or ASTRO A40 TR Headset + MixAmp Pro TR—just play Dragon Bash to enter.
Video Gamestorforgeblog.com

The Best Dragons in Human Skins

I’ve always loved dragons. This isn’t a secret (nor the first time I’ve gone on about it). But I can distinctly remember the first time I discovered something even better than dragons: wizards who could change INTO dragons. That has everything. Powerful do-not-mess-with-me magic? Check. Being able to fly while still fitting through the door of one’s favorite restaurants? Check. The potential for some idiot to pick a fight with you only to discover, oh no, DRAGON?
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

A 'Dragon Age 4' Demo Could Arrive As Soon As Next Month

Fans have been waiting for the next Dragon Age game for almost seven years now, and this leak claims that they'll be able to jump into Thedas again very soon. Most Dragon Age players will know that it hasn't been smooth sailing for the sequel, but I'll bring everyone up to speed just in case. Dragon Age Inquisition released to a rapturous reception and development on the next game kicked off only one year afterwards in 2015. Codenamed Joplin, the protagonist would have been placed at the heart of a rotten conspiracy in the Tevinter Imperium, and the scale of Inquisition would have been done away with for a tighter, more narrative heavy experience.
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Dragon Age: Inquisition Console Commands and Cheats

Dragon Age: Inquisition was, in many ways, a return to form for developer Bioware, shifting focus away from the Darkspawn and towards the demons spilling in from the Breach. It, however, remains an RPG that requires a serious time investment if you're willing to see all it has to offer, which is why you may be looking for some console commands and cheats to get you through its more drawn-out portions faster.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Dragon Age 4 Alpha Build Spotted On PlayStation Network

Electronic Arts (EA) appears to be readying Dragon Age 4 for a technical alpha playtest in the coming months. Taking to Twitter earlier today, third-party tracker PlayStation Game Size confirmed that an alpha build of Dragon Age 4 has been scheduled to be uploaded on the PlayStation Network somewhere in July 2021. While it remains to be confirmed, EA could possibly be inviting select participants to test the game out in a closed setting next month.