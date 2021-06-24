Cancel
Brown County, NE

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha, Loup, Rock by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 23:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brown; Cherry; Keya Paha; Loup; Rock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CHERRY...ROCK...NORTH CENTRAL LOUP...BROWN AND SOUTHEASTERN KEYA PAHA COUNTIES At 1113 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Long Pine, or near Ainsworth, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ainsworth, Bassett, Long Pine, Newport, Johnstown, Rose, Wood Lake, Hofeld Lake, Fox Bayou, Raven, Bobcat State Wildlife Management Area, Twin Lakes State Wildlife Management Area, Willow Lake State Wildlife Management Area, Thomas Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Duff, Mariaville, Pine Glen State Wildlife Refuge, Antelope Peak, Sybrant and Moon Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 183 between mile markers 145 and 208. Highway 20 between mile markers 222 and 272. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

City
Bassett, NE
City
Wood Lake, NE
County
Keya Paha County, NE
City
Johnstown, NE
County
Loup County, NE
City
Ainsworth, NE
County
Brown County, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
County
Rock County, NE
