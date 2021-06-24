5th Annual Farm To Fork, Expand The Table Summer Event, July 29
Hickory – Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) and the Downtown Hickory Farmers Market (DHFM) announce the 5th Annual Farm to Fork, Expand the Table fundraiser for 2021. The event benefits and supports the mission of both organizations. This year, the two organizations are continuing the tradition started last year of offering chef inspired and prepared to-go meals. New for 2021 is the inclusion of a re-useable tote, in addition to offering a ‘two series’ option to purchase a summer meal and a late fall meal. The date for the summer meal is Thursday, July 29 and Thursday, October 28, for the fall meal.www.focusnewspaper.com