Seniors Morning Out Includes Craft And Cooking Classes, July

Hickory – Seniors Morning Out sites are re-opening on Tuesday, July 6th. Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in July including craft and cooking classes. Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday at five convenient locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.