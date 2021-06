Looking at the few NBA teams still fighting for the crown, one could easily argue that they are not at all similar to who the fans are used to seeing so far in the postseason. With the elimination of the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets, the only teams remaining to compete for the NBA title are the LA Clippers and Phoenix Suns of the Western Conference, alongside the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks of the Eastern (winners of Eastern semifinals unknown as of the morning of June 20).