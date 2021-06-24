Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hickory, NC

Seeking Artists For Upcoming Downtown Hickory Fall Art Crawl

By FOCUS Newspaper
focusnewspaper.com
 5 days ago

Hickory – The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists interested in participating in the upcoming Fall Downtown Hickory Art Crawl. Art in most disciplines will be accepted, although art must be in good taste and able to be shown to persons of all ages. Artists will display their works in and around local downtown Hickory businesses and demonstrations are encouraged. There is no charge to the artist for participation and no commissions are charged on items sold, but artists are required to personally pay all applicable NC taxes.

www.focusnewspaper.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hickory, NC
Hickory, NC
Entertainment
Hickory, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hdda#Board Of Directors#Info Downtownhickory Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Judge dismisses federal antitrust suits against Facebook

A federal judge on Monday dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were "legally insufficient" and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
The Hill

Pacific Northwest heat wave temperatures reach all-time high

Record-setting temperatures were recorded throughout the American Northwest on Monday, in some cases beating previous high temperatures observed only this past weekend, The Associated Press reported. Seattle and Portland, Ore., hit 107 degrees Fahrenheit and 115 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively, on Monday, both exceeding records set just days ago. As the...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.