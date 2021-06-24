Seeking Artists For Upcoming Downtown Hickory Fall Art Crawl

Hickory – The Hickory Downtown Development Association is seeking artists interested in participating in the upcoming Fall Downtown Hickory Art Crawl. Art in most disciplines will be accepted, although art must be in good taste and able to be shown to persons of all ages. Artists will display their works in and around local downtown Hickory businesses and demonstrations are encouraged. There is no charge to the artist for participation and no commissions are charged on items sold, but artists are required to personally pay all applicable NC taxes.