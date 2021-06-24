Be A Have A Heart Kennel Sponsor At Humane Society

Hickory – Show you care 365 days a year through our “Have A Heart” Kennel Sponsorship Program. For a donation of $100 a red heart plaque will be hung for you on one of our cat or dog kennels at the shelter for one year. This plaque is engraved with your choice of text (up to 150 characters). After your year of sponsorship has ended a HSCC staff member will contact you to see if you would like to renew your sponsorship or pick up your plaque as a keepsake.