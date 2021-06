During the late ’70s, David Bowie became synonymous with Berlin after recording Low and Heroes in the walled city. But he didn’t merely stay in the recording studio with Brian Eno and Robert Fripp during his time in the past and future capital of Germany. David Bowie got back to acting when he agreed to make a film with David Hemmings. People probably had serious high hopes when the singer and star of The Man Who Fell To Earth would team up with the star of Blowup and Deep Red. There was also the teasing of how the movie marked the return of Marlene Dietrich to the screen after 15 years. All the anticipation led to critics not being seduced by Just A Gigolo. But removing it from the anticipation of when it arrived, has the magic finally struck.