Vehicle dealers to issue registration certificates

By Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 5 days ago

Jun. 24—The Delhi government has empowered self-registered vehicle dealers in Delhi to issue temporary registration certificates to owners who buy a new car or two-wheelers from their outlets but live outside the national capital. Senior transport officials said the plan in the coming months is to completely decentralise the process...

