GBP/JPY Daily Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.48; (P) 153.98; (R1) 154.85;. GBP/JPY’s break of 154.10 support turned resistance suggests that correction from 156.05 has completed at 151.28 already. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 156.05 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 123.94. Nevertheless, consolidation from 156.05 could still extend with another falling leg. Break of 153.07 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for 151.28 again.www.actionforex.com