GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

The bears did not gain enough momentum to successfully violate the support zone at 1.1820. A breach coming from the bears at this level would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the pair towards a test of the support at 1.1760. If the buyers re-enter the market, the first resistance would lie at the level of 1.1904. If it gets breached, a rally towards the upper zone (between 1.1955 and 1.2129) is a highly probable scenario. This week, investors’ focus will mainly fall on the announcement of the ISM non-manufacturing data (Tuesday; 13:45 GMT).